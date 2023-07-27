Advertise With Us
Hookerton man facing dozen drug counts in Lenoir County

Carlos Field
Carlos Field(Lenoir Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Greene County man is facing a dozen drug charges after his arrest in neighboring Lenoir County.

Lenoir County deputies say Carlos Field was nabbed Wednesday at a home on Caswell Street in Kinston.

Deputies say the arrest came after investigators seized heroin from Field at the home, ending a two-month investigation.

The 33-year-old man from Hookerton was charged with nine counts of trafficking opium and/or heroin, and three counts of maintaining a dwelling and/or vehicle for the use and sale of controlled substances.

