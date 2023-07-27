Heart attack risk doubles in extreme heat, doctors say

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As the heat wave continues to take over our region, doctors say many folks especially people with underlying health conditions, could be more susceptible to heart attacks.

The hot weather has our region in a chokehold, younger folks are beating the heat by jumping in mist sprinkler systems.

but dealing with the heat is not easy for everyone.

66-year-old Margaret Rose says she has problems in the hot weather because of a heart attack history.

“I have a pacemaker to regulate my heartbeat because it would go from 39 to 50, 40, 39,” Rose said.

And this scorching heat is making her daily activities a challenge.

“My apartment will get up to 80 degrees inside and I cannot go above 75 degrees without struggling with heat,” Rose said.

According to American Heart Association, older women are the most vulnerable.

Researchers also say that up to 2.8% of heart attack deaths may be attributed to heat.

ECU Health’s Chief of Emergency Services, Dr. Leigh Patterson, says no matter how healthy you are, you should limit your outdoor activity

“Every 15-30 minutes think about how long have I been out here,” Patterson said. “Have I had something to drink? How much longer do I need to be out here? Really monitoring your exposure.”

Patterson further explains what are symptoms of a heat-related heart attack.

“One of the things we see in athletes and anybody who is out and progressing across that spectrum of heat stroke, they oddly start sweating. It’s a really serious sign when young people are sweating and they ought to be, that’s a serious sign of heat illness.

Patterson says other signs of heat stroke which could ultimately lead to a heart attack are confusion and not speaking normally.

