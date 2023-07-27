'Guns Gangs & All Lives Matter' here in the East

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The United Services Youth LLC is speaking out against the violence being done here in Eastern North Carolina towards children and families.

The non-profit organization is hosting an event on August 5 called “Guns Gangs & All Lives Matters” to bring awareness.

It’s happening at the New Bertie High School Gym from 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The event will feature motivational speakers, victims and service providers.

There will also be “huge school supply giveaway.”

The organization’s Founder & Director Marcia Watford stopped by WITN’s “ENC AT THREE” to talk more about it and give our views all the details.

