'Guns Gangs & All Lives Matter' here in the East

United Services Youth speaks out about violence towards children and families
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The United Services Youth LLC is speaking out against the violence being done here in Eastern North Carolina towards children and families.

The non-profit organization is hosting an event on August 5 called “Guns Gangs & All Lives Matters” to bring awareness.

It’s happening at the New Bertie High School Gym from 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

GG&ALM
GG&ALM(WITN)

The event will feature motivational speakers, victims and service providers.

There will also be “huge school supply giveaway.”

The organization’s Founder & Director Marcia Watford stopped by WITN’s “ENC AT THREE” to talk more about it and give our views all the details.

The FULL interview can be viewed ABOVE!

