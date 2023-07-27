Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Gunfire exchanged in Carteret County home invasion

(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Carteret County deputies don’t believe anyone was hit in an exchange of gunfire after an early morning home invasion.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. on West Firetower Road in Peletier, according to deputies, when three masked men came into the home intending to rob the owner.

But the homeowner met them with gunfire. After the gunfire, the three men ran from the home.

Deputies have checked with area hospitals and so far no one has come in with a gunshot wound.

They believe the home was targeted and deputies are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the Sheriff’s Office or Carteret County Crime Stoppers at (252) 726-INFO (4636).

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCpl Merax Dockery, LCpl Ivan Garcia, and LCpl Tanner Kaltenberg
AUTOPSY: Camp Lejeune Marines died from carbon monoxide poisoning
Capt. Matthew Baer
Coast Guard commander in North Carolina permanently relieved
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Several times a week, Peggy Konzack helps babies 6-months-old to 3-years-old get accustomed to...
102-year-old has been teaching swim lessons for more than half a century
Timarcus Britt
Man held on $2.5 million bond after Pitt County robbery arrest

Latest News

Officials say the 71-year-old man suffers from dementia or Alzheimer’s.
UPDATE: Roanoke Rapids police found missing man
Goldsboro-Wayne County Drug Task Force K9 Rip, his handler, the weed found in duffel bags.
Drug task force catches Goldsboro men with over 45 lbs of marijuana
Chuck Griffin was arrested and put in the Lenoir County jail.
Kinston police arrest man with narcotics and an illegal gun
The combination of heat and humidity will lead to dangerous conditions for those without access...
First Alert Weather Day: “Feels like” temp of 100-110°F Friday and Saturday