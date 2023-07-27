Gunfire exchanged in Carteret County home invasion

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Carteret County deputies don’t believe anyone was hit in an exchange of gunfire after an early morning home invasion.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. on West Firetower Road in Peletier, according to deputies, when three masked men came into the home intending to rob the owner.

But the homeowner met them with gunfire. After the gunfire, the three men ran from the home.

Deputies have checked with area hospitals and so far no one has come in with a gunshot wound.

They believe the home was targeted and deputies are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the Sheriff’s Office or Carteret County Crime Stoppers at (252) 726-INFO (4636).

