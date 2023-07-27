Drug task force catches Goldsboro men with over 45 lbs of marijuana

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement agencies in the east say they caught two men with 47 pounds of marijuana in a car Tuesday evening.

The Goldsboro-Wayne County Drug Task Force stopped Brock Johnson and Brandon Duren for a traffic stop near mile marker 14 on July 25 around 5:20 p.m.

Officials say K9 Rip alerted officers during a probable cause search there was something in the vehicle.

Officers say they found 47 pounds of marijuana was found in three duffle bags inside the vehicle.

Both Goldsboro natives, Johnson and Duren, were arrested and taken to the Wayne County jail.

Johnson, 24, was charged with felony marijuana by possession, felony trafficking marijuana by transportation, and felony maintaining a vehicle and given a $5,000 secured bond.

Duren, 28, was charged with felony marijuana by possession and felony trafficking marijuana by transportation. He was given a $2,000 secured bond.

