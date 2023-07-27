Advertise With Us
Former Onslow Commissioner, business leader, & legislator Billy Mills passes away at 90

North Carolina Legislative Building
North Carolina Legislative Building(WITN-TV)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A former Onslow County Commissioner and member of the state General Assembly has passed away.

Longtime local business leader and former elected public servant Billy Mills of Jacksonville passed away on Sunday, he was 90 years old.

A US Army veteran and East Carolina University alumnus, Mills served as an Onslow County Commissioner from 1959 to 1964 before being elected to the North Carolina House of Representatives.

Mills represented Onslow County in the House of Representatives for six years and then in the North Carolina Senate for another 10 years, leaving Raleigh in 1982 only to return to the House of Representatives for the 1989-1990 session.

Former General Assembly staff members and Onslow County officials remembered Mills as being instrumental in the 1969 founding of the East Carolina School of Medicine while in the House of Representatives as well as being passionate about education, infrastructure, and public service throughout his years representing Onslow County.

“Mr. Billy Mills was a true servant to his community,” said Onslow County Board of Commissioners Charmain Tim Foster. “His support of various community organizations was a testament to his belief and love of Onslow County and North Carolina. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the Mills family and thank them for allowing him to play a vital role in the history of Onslow County. Let us honor Billy Mills’ legacy by carrying forward the torch of service, unity, and compassion that he lit.”

Mills is survived by his wife of 71 years, three children, seven grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren.

A memorial service was held on Thursday at Trinity Methodist Church in Jacksonville.

