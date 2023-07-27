First Alert Weather Day: “Feels like” temp of 100-110°F Friday and Saturday

Friday and Saturday will be a First Alert Weather Day. Air temperatures are forecast to reach the mid 90s, with heat indices reach to mid to upper 100s. Along with the heat, will also bring a combination of high humidity values leading to a prolonged period of excessive heat. (Russell James)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An extended run of intense heat is expected over the next several days. The peak of the heat will come on Friday and Saturday. Highs on Friday are forecast to reach the mid-90s, while Saturday may only be a couple of degrees higher, but the humidity will be slightly worse. Highs on Thursday and Sunday will approach the mid 90s as well, but slightly lower humidity levels should keep the heat index under 105°.

Those without access to air conditioning at home will want to spend the day either near the coast, where temperatures won’t be as hot, or go to any local buildings with A.C. (libraries, movie theaters, community centers, etc.). The heat will begin to decrease as rain chances increase Sunday evening, as a cool front begins to approach the area. Once the front passes through the area, the heat will begin to cool down to near average.

