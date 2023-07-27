ENC non-profit’s works to combat food insecurity with mobile market

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - A non-profit here in the East is working to combat food insecurity with a pay-what-you-can mobile market

Ripe For Revivals mobile market travels all throughout Eastern North Carolina, providing community members with an opportunity to purchase fresh food that they might not otherwise have.

While the bus does provide suggested totals for the items that are 20 to 30% lower than grocery store prices they allow customers, like the ones in Wilson on Wednesday to only pay what they can.

“It’s very good, especially with the economy being the way it is now and the prices I mean, prices have dropped some, but you know things are still kind of pricey, but to be able to come here and get produce and pay what you can. It’s such a blessing” said shopper, Juanita Jones.

While helping ENC farmers with some of their produce that wouldn’t sell otherwise.

“About 30 to 40% of all farmers grow goes to waste and so in order to help support them, we’re able to take what they don’t sell just because it doesn’t look pretty and put it on the bus, and there’s nothing wrong with it. It tastes great” said Ripe for Revivals Community Coordinator Jonathon Tyndall.

One shopper said she loves not only the pay-what-you-can concept but what drew her in was the organic appeal.

“It’s very cool because everything is nice and fresh, and don’t have to worry about the way it’s been growing and whatnot, and everything is all-natural,” said Shopper Carolyn Harris.

Ripe for Revival travels all over Eastern North Carolina, with two stops tomorrow. One in Greenville on West 5th Street outside of the 13-Eleven bar and one in Kinston outside of Curtis Construction.

The non-profit also has four buses that they travel with but right now only have three drivers and are currently looking for another volunteer for the fourth bus.

