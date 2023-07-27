ENC family buys first home through city program

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - They say there’s a first time for everything and for one family in the east, it’s owning their very first home.

City officials and members of the public gathered to celebrate an Eastern Carolina family taking official ownership of their new home on Gladden Street in Washington Thursday after the family successfully completed the necessary steps to transition to homeowners.

Neighborhood revitalization program chairman Butch Strickland says the program is a big step in helping Washington’s low to moderate-income residents have access to affordable housing. Though this is only one home – there are plans to build up to five more in the near future.

“Sometimes all you need is just a little bit of help and you are off and running and that’s what we are hoping to do because home ownership is a big step for a lot of people, but it’s a big step for building generational wealth,” says Strickland.

The neighborhood revitalization program is through a combination of the city of Washington and the Washington Housing Authority nonprofit.

Washington mayor Donald Sadler says the neighborhood has been neglected throughout the years.

“It needs some revitalization so people will feel safe in the community, our community members drive through the city of Washington and in this area and do not have to skirt through this area, we want to clean this area up and reflect all parts of Washington,” says Sadler.

Washington housing authority board chairperson, Alice Mills-Sadler, says the program is vital to the community and special to her because she was raised in the city.

“To come back and be able to say to these people that umm you have a place at the table for a home is important, very important, it would be like someone coming to my mother and saying you don’t have to live in this house anymore, you don’t have to rent from somebody, you don’t have to consider public housing, you can own your own house,” says Mills-Sadler.

Officials say applicants are required to attend a homebuying workshop in Greenville and have a stable income for at least 24 months to be approved.

