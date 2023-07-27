Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

ENC family buys first home through city program

Non-profit helps family become homeowners
By Celeste Ford
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - They say there’s a first time for everything and for one family in the east, it’s owning their very first home.

City officials and members of the public gathered to celebrate an Eastern Carolina family taking official ownership of their new home on Gladden Street in Washington Thursday after the family successfully completed the necessary steps to transition to homeowners.

Neighborhood revitalization program chairman Butch Strickland says the program is a big step in helping Washington’s low to moderate-income residents have access to affordable housing. Though this is only one home – there are plans to build up to five more in the near future.

“Sometimes all you need is just a little bit of help and you are off and running and that’s what we are hoping to do because home ownership is a big step for a lot of people, but it’s a big step for building generational wealth,” says Strickland.

The neighborhood revitalization program is through a combination of the city of Washington and the Washington Housing Authority nonprofit.

Washington mayor Donald Sadler says the neighborhood has been neglected throughout the years.

“It needs some revitalization so people will feel safe in the community, our community members drive through the city of Washington and in this area and do not have to skirt through this area, we want to clean this area up and reflect all parts of Washington,” says Sadler.

Washington housing authority board chairperson, Alice Mills-Sadler, says the program is vital to the community and special to her because she was raised in the city.

“To come back and be able to say to these people that umm you have a place at the table for a home is important, very important, it would be like someone coming to my mother and saying you don’t have to live in this house anymore, you don’t have to rent from somebody, you don’t have to consider public housing, you can own your own house,” says Mills-Sadler.

Officials say applicants are required to attend a homebuying workshop in Greenville and have a stable income for at least 24 months to be approved.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
LCpl Merax Dockery, LCpl Ivan Garcia, and LCpl Tanner Kaltenberg
AUTOPSY: Camp Lejeune Marines died from carbon monoxide poisoning
Capt. Matthew Baer
Coast Guard commander in North Carolina permanently relieved
Several times a week, Peggy Konzack helps babies 6-months-old to 3-years-old get accustomed to...
102-year-old has been teaching swim lessons for more than half a century
Timarcus Britt
Man held on $2.5 million bond after Pitt County robbery arrest

Latest News

Summer sun
Heart attack risk doubles in extreme heat, doctors say
Greenville Aquatics and Fitness Center Mental Health Class
People in the East respond to Biden’s push for mental health insurance coverage
Pest control calls increase from heat.
Severe heat causes an influx on pest control calls
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Heat Hangs Around for the Weekend