BTW Global relocates headquarters from Pitt to Beaufort County

BTW Global relocated to Beaufort County.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - E-commerce company BTW Global has moved its headquarters from Greenville to Washington.

BTW Global, an e-commerce and digital marketing company that was founded in Greenville in 2014 is moving to Beaufort County.

BTW, which is ranked in the top 1% of all Amazon sellers, was founded by twin brothers Trent and Brent Wynne who grew up in the Bear Grass community.

The company has leased space in the Skills Center Building at the Washington-Beaufort County Industrial Park on Page Road in Washington.

“We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new chapter as we move our headquarters to Beaufort County,” said Trent and Brent Wynne, co-founders of BTW Global. “The support from the local community and the partnership with the Committee of 100 and Beaufort County Economic Development have been instrumental in making this expansion possible. We are committed to making a positive impact in Beaufort County through job creation, continued growth, and our ongoing dedication to excellence in our industry.”

“BTW Global’s decision to make Beaufort County their new home shows that our community has the right business environment to attract new companies and entrepreneurs,” Beaufort County Economic Development Director Brad Hufford said

BTW Global says that it has a workforce of 42 employees and the company says it aims to invest $4,000,000 into infrastructure, real estate, and personal property within Beaufort County over the next three years.

BTW Global says that it anticipates that its relocation to Beaufort County will create 20 local job opportunities.

“BTW Global’s leadership already has strong business connections in Beaufort County and many of their current workforce have local ties,” Hufford said. “The new jobs the company will create will further diversify our industrial sector and provide opportunities for local residents.”

