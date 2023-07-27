Bid for old Kinston elementary school jumps fivefold

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Interest is mounting as the bidding continues for a closed elementary school in Kinston.

Lenoir County Schools says the latest bid for the old Teachers Memorial School is $62,000, a big jump from the initial bid of $10,000.

Someone has until 4:00 p.m. on August 7th to upset the $62,000 offer by bidding at least $65,150 for the building and 7 acres on Marcella Drive.

Not included in the sale is the Martin C. Freeman Center. The gym is now owned by the city.

The school shut down in 2008 and had been used as kindergarten classrooms and storage. Last year, the school board declared it as surplus property.

The school board can reject any submission during the bidding process.

