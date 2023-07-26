Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Little Rain, A Lot of Heat

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Our heat wave continues to strengthen as we finish out the work week and head into the weekend. Highs get a little hotter each afternoon as the heat index approaches 105°F. Heat advisories are expected Friday into Saturday. Little to no rain is expected each day besides very small, pop-up showers.

Heat peaks on Saturday with temperatures as high as 96-97°F and a heat index between 105-110°F. We’re expecting heat advisories for Friday and Saturday even as a southerly breeze increases. As a front approaches the area on Sunday, showers and storms start to develop. This is our best chance of rain over the next week. Tropical moisture from a disturbance off the coast of Florida may help those who see rain get a little more than they typically would. Behind the front, highs drop back to around 90 degrees and we’ll see a drop in humidity as well.

HEAT SAFETY TIPS : Be sure to limit your time outdoors during peak heating (10 AM to 6 PM). If you have to conduct strenuous activities, please do so in the early morning or late evening. Drink plenty of fluids, take frequent breaks, and head indoors if you begin to experience any symptoms of heat exhaustion.

TROPICS : The National Hurricane Center is currently watching 1 tropical disturbance. The disturbance off the coast of Africa carries a 30% chance of development in the next 7 days as it tracks west.

