Tarboro man faces multiple drug charges

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Tarboro man was arrested Tuesday night after Edgecombe County deputies say that they made several undercover drug buys from him at a local apartment complex.

According to deputies, Ahmad James sold undercover agents drugs at the Pender Square Apartments where James lived several times over the course of their investigation.

Deputies say they arrested James as he left a Tarboro convenience store on Tuesday evening.

James has been charged with four counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, four counts of selling or delivering cocaine, four counts of maintaining a vehicle, dwelling, or place for controlled substances, and one count of selling or delivering a schedule two controlled substance.

James was taken to the Edgecombe County Jail where he was given a $65,000 secured bond.

