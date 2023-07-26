Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Tarboro man faces multiple drug charges

Ahmad James
Ahmad James(Edgecombe County SO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Tarboro man was arrested Tuesday night after Edgecombe County deputies say that they made several undercover drug buys from him at a local apartment complex.

According to deputies, Ahmad James sold undercover agents drugs at the Pender Square Apartments where James lived several times over the course of their investigation.

Deputies say they arrested James as he left a Tarboro convenience store on Tuesday evening.

James has been charged with four counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, four counts of selling or delivering cocaine, four counts of maintaining a vehicle, dwelling, or place for controlled substances, and one count of selling or delivering a schedule two controlled substance.

James was taken to the Edgecombe County Jail where he was given a $65,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marines were found dead in a car Sunday morning.
Three Camp Lejeune Marines found dead in Pender County
Crash claims life of man in Richlands
Michelle Strickland & Brittany Strickland
Grandmother & aunt charged in 6-year-old boy’s death in Lenoir County
This car had multiple windows shot out.
Man critical after Monday shooting injures two in Greenville
LCpl Merax Dockery, LCpl Ivan Garcia, and LCpl Tanner Kaltenberg
AUTOPSY: Camp Lejeune Marines died from carbon monoxide poisoning

Latest News

Korena Brinkley
Craven County Deputies ask for help finding runaway teen
AUTOPSY: Camp Lejeune Marines died from carbon monoxide poisoning
LCpl Merax Dockery, LCpl Ivan Garcia, and LCpl Tanner Kaltenberg
AUTOPSY: Camp Lejeune Marines died from carbon monoxide poisoning
Crews work to restore power after a car struck a power pole in Onslow County.
Crash closes Highway 17 south of Jacksonville