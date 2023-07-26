Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

South Central senior Madison Fleming energized by community support while she fights Leukemia

“Always give the energy in the room.”
South Central senior-to-be Madison Fleming inspired by community in her fight against Leukemia
South Central senior-to-be Madison Fleming inspired by community in her fight against Leukemia(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - South Central high school senior-to-be Madison Fleming was diagnosed last month with a form of Leukemia.

The multisport athlete’s attitude and strength is a family trait but has been reinforced in this fight by the Falcons’ community.

“Mind blowing how everybody just came together and was like alright, cool, we are behind you,” says Madison’s Mother Krystyan Sauls, “We got your six.”

When your mom is a former Marine who power lifts for fun like Madison Fleming, strength is not an option.

“I knew I had to do something,” says Madison Fleming.

Fleming found her spot in the field events for the track program at South Central both jumping and throwing.

“I really focused on the throwing and took first place in the conference in the shotput,” says Fleming.

Madison also fell in love with basketball. Making her breakthrough as a junior this past season for the Falcons. She played in all 27 games.

“My hard work, work ethic, and my leadership, that got me on the starters,” Madison says.

“Watching her play is heartfelt. Because you ask her to do it, you show her how to do it, you explain it, and she runs with it,” says Sauls.

That is why playing for coach Duck helped formulate the way Fleming fights on and off the court.

“Always give the energy in the room,” says Fleming, “Don’t be the one that’s draining and that’s something I try to live by every day.”

Madison was training hard with her team this summer, working a job, and working out. But something at practice just wasn’t right, more than normal fatigue.

“I knew it wasn’t that I wasn’t prepared for it,” says Fleming, “Because I had been training for months.”

They went to get checked out.

“I came in on June 21st and I have not left since,” says Madison.

It was not the expected diagnosis.

“Acute Myeloid Leukemia so that’s a blood Cancer,” says Fleming.

“I looked at her. She looked at me. We were like ..... ok,” says Sauls.

One cycle of Chemotherapy complete and about five more months of treatments to go, even as strong as Madison and her family are the Falcons knew it was time to support their teammate.

“The thoughts and prayers, just the positive text messages, and the phone calls, and it’s a lot,” says Sauls, “But, it was much appreciated and greatly needed.”

Keeping Madison the energy in the room.

“Being able to know that they are there for me,” says Fleming, “It makes me feel so happy.”

If all goes well, she’ll bring the energy to the nest later this basketball season.

“Be able to put my jersey back on. Which I’m very hopeful for,” says Fleming, “It’s giving me hope and something to look forward to definitely.”

The community has started a gofundme.com account to help with some of their costs. They have raised 17 thousand dollars so far.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marines were found dead in a car Sunday morning.
Three Camp Lejeune Marines found dead in Pender County
Crash claims life of man in Richlands
Michelle Strickland & Brittany Strickland
Grandmother & aunt charged in 6-year-old boy’s death in Lenoir County
This car had multiple windows shot out.
Man critical after Monday shooting injures two in Greenville
LCpl Merax Dockery, LCpl Ivan Garcia, and LCpl Tanner Kaltenberg
AUTOPSY: Camp Lejeune Marines died from carbon monoxide poisoning

Latest News

Aho also scored in the first period for the Hurricanes to extend his point streak to four...
Hurricanes sign Aho to 8-year extension
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young passes at the NFL football team's training camp on...
Panthers open training camp, name Bryce Young starting quarterback
ECU Foundation raffling tickets for Jeff Charles Scholarship
Former South Central star Trace Baker making jump from JUCO to UNCW next season
Former South Central star Trace Baker makes JUCO season pay off by earning spot with UNCW baseball program