South Central senior Madison Fleming energized by community support while she fights Leukemia

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - South Central high school senior-to-be Madison Fleming was diagnosed last month with a form of Leukemia.

The multisport athlete’s attitude and strength is a family trait but has been reinforced in this fight by the Falcons’ community.

“Mind blowing how everybody just came together and was like alright, cool, we are behind you,” says Madison’s Mother Krystyan Sauls, “We got your six.”

When your mom is a former Marine who power lifts for fun like Madison Fleming, strength is not an option.

“I knew I had to do something,” says Madison Fleming.

Fleming found her spot in the field events for the track program at South Central both jumping and throwing.

“I really focused on the throwing and took first place in the conference in the shotput,” says Fleming.

Madison also fell in love with basketball. Making her breakthrough as a junior this past season for the Falcons. She played in all 27 games.

“My hard work, work ethic, and my leadership, that got me on the starters,” Madison says.

“Watching her play is heartfelt. Because you ask her to do it, you show her how to do it, you explain it, and she runs with it,” says Sauls.

That is why playing for coach Duck helped formulate the way Fleming fights on and off the court.

“Always give the energy in the room,” says Fleming, “Don’t be the one that’s draining and that’s something I try to live by every day.”

Madison was training hard with her team this summer, working a job, and working out. But something at practice just wasn’t right, more than normal fatigue.

“I knew it wasn’t that I wasn’t prepared for it,” says Fleming, “Because I had been training for months.”

They went to get checked out.

“I came in on June 21st and I have not left since,” says Madison.

It was not the expected diagnosis.

“Acute Myeloid Leukemia so that’s a blood Cancer,” says Fleming.

“I looked at her. She looked at me. We were like ..... ok,” says Sauls.

One cycle of Chemotherapy complete and about five more months of treatments to go, even as strong as Madison and her family are the Falcons knew it was time to support their teammate.

“The thoughts and prayers, just the positive text messages, and the phone calls, and it’s a lot,” says Sauls, “But, it was much appreciated and greatly needed.”

Keeping Madison the energy in the room.

“Being able to know that they are there for me,” says Fleming, “It makes me feel so happy.”

If all goes well, she’ll bring the energy to the nest later this basketball season.

“Be able to put my jersey back on. Which I’m very hopeful for,” says Fleming, “It’s giving me hope and something to look forward to definitely.”

The community has started a gofundme.com account to help with some of their costs. They have raised 17 thousand dollars so far.

