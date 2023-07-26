Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Heat wave picks up by the weekend; Little to no rain

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Temps will continue to reach well into the 90s for several days to come. Each day we’ll get a little bit closer to the peak of our heat wave this weekend. Humidity isn’t too bad but could rise later this week leading to a heat index between 102 and 107°F. Heat advisories are possible later this week if humidity rises enough but breezy winds may keep humidity low enough to avoid them. Heat advisory or no heat advisory, stay hydrated and take care of yourself. Unlike past heat waves, rain chances look very low with mostly sunny skies persisting each day through Saturday.

A front arrives late this weekend to ease the heat a bit and give us a higher chance for rain. Storms approaching on Sunday afternoon could produce heavy rain thanks to a round of tropical moisture moving up the coast. This front isn’t expected to bring a lot of relief but will drop highs back down to 90 degrees by Monday and Tuesday.

HEAT SAFETY TIPS : Be sure to limit your time outdoors during peak heating (10 AM to 2 PM). If you have to conduct strenuous activities, please do so in the early morning or late evening. Regardless, drink plenty of fluids, take frequent breaks, and head indoors if you begin to experience any symptoms of heat exhaustion.

TROPICS : The National Hurricane Center is currently watching 1 tropical disturbance. The disturbance is off the coast of Africa and carries a 30% chance of development by the weekend as it tracks westward towards the Antilles.

