Pitt County Social Services offers child support ‘Amnesty Day’

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Social Services Department in the east is offering amnesty for parents who have an active order of arrest related to a child support case.

As many parents know, raising a child in this day and age can be difficult.

While some have the privilege to afford child support it’s a different story for the less fortunate.

According to Program Administrator, Sonya Scott, Pitt County Child Support Services partnered with other agencies to offer Amnesty Day.

“We’re offering non-custodial parents who have an active order for arrest for their child support case for an opportunity to come into the office and rectify that by paying either $200 or paying one month of child support obligation,” Scott said.

In other words, a much-needed clean slate for parents in tough financial situations.

With the current economic condition that everyone is facing, a lot of individuals may not have the funds to pay the recall amount which can sometimes range from $500 to $ 1,000 dollars,” Scott said. “We want everyone to give people an opportunity to have a fresh start and not be arrested.”

An opportunity Pitt County father, Darion Vines, supports.

Vines says he was laid off during the pandemic.

“For those types of situations, your payments don’t go down. You still have to pay it. I have been a victim of paying behind,” Vines said.

Vines hopes other fathers in the area take advantage of the opportunity while it last.

Amnesty Days will be held Tuesday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Pitt County Child Support Services office located off of Government Circle, Greenville.

From July 2022 to June 2023, the Pitt County Department of Social Services handled more than 8,000 court-ordered child support cases securing nearly $15-million in child support funds.

