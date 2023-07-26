Pitt Community College offering short medical coding program in the fall

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina community college is offering a short-term program for aspiring health care students this fall.

Pitt Community College will offer the non-credit program to prepare individuals to be credentialed medical coders.

The college defined medical coders as liaisons between healthcare workers like nurses and patient medical records. They don’t work directly with patients but gather and clarify information for the patient’s records.

PCC says the program is offered through collaborations between the college’s Health Information Technology, HIT, and Medical Office Administration, MOA, programs. It was created in response to the rapid digitalization of health records.

Students of the program will take five, or six courses spanning one academic year. Topics like human anatomy, record keeping, billing, and legal considerations will be covered.

“Medical coding is a fast-growing occupation that combines business and health care,” said PCC MOA Instructional Coordinator Wanda Tenpenny. “It’s an excellent option for people interested in health care careers that don’t involve patient contact and others who prefer to work remotely, since these positions are often conducive for teleworking.”

Both options will be offered online during the 2023 Fall Semester from August 17 to December 13. Tuition will be $370 ($185 for each class) and PCC says students must purchase their own textbooks.

Students who complete this course will be eligible to enroll in either the HIT or MOA associate degree programs.

For more information on Pitt’s new medical coding training, prospective students may contact PCC Workforce Licensure Coordinator Wendy Dunbar at (252) 493-7528 or by email.

