Pitt Community College eyes expansion with purchase of Alliance One buildings

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt Community College is expanding to a satellite campus in Farmville.

Pitt Community College announced this week that it had closed on the purchase of two buildings and land on the former Alliance One property in Farmville for approximately $2.1 million.

According to the college, the purchase was closed on June 20th and includes 7.6 acres on 8846 West Marlboro Road in Farmville. The college says the deal will expand PCC’s educational offerings in Farmville and the surrounding area.

Once the college has renovated, furnished, and equipped the 49,700-square-foot main building and the adjacent 2,924-square-foot structure, the new campus will serve as the PCC Farmville Center for Applied Technology.

“I’m excited about the future of our Farmville programming and happy the college is continuing to offer quality workforce training in the communities we serve,” PCC President Lawrence Rouse said.

The college says that offerings at the new location will include short-term workforce development training for business and industry, customized industrial training, entrepreneurial opportunities, basic skills and HRD instruction, and non-credit training in machining.

The facilities will also offer the college space for conferences and other events.

