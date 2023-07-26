Advertise With Us
NAACP representatives scheduled to challenge state photo voter ID law

(Arizona's Family)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A court hearing will take place in regard to the challenge of a 2018 photo id law in our state Wednesday morning.

Today representatives from the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) of North Carolina will appear before a magistrate judge for a status conference for their federal challenge to Senate Bill 824, North Carolina’s Photo Voter ID law.

The case was set to go to trial in the middle district of North Carolina in January of 2022 but was put on hold due to a pending challenge in the U.S. Supreme Court.

Now, voting rights advocates feel it’s time for the federal court to reopen the case so that the NAACP of North Carolina can pursue its challenge and stop the implementation of the law.

Representatives are set to stand in front of a judge this morning at 10:30 a.m. at the L. Richardson Preyer United States Courthouse.

