Man held on $2.5 million bond after Pitt County robbery arrest
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Northampton County man is in the Pitt County jail on a $2.25 million bond for multiple robbery charges.
Timarcus Britt was arrested on Tuesday.
The 26-year-old from Rich Square is charged with two counts of armed robbery, second degree kidnapping, as well as other charges.
Warrants say Britt robbed a Speedway convenience store last Tuesday, getting away with cash and tobacco products with a total value of $930.
Court records say the man threatened a clerk with a semi-automatic handgun.
WITN has reached out to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office for more information on Britt’s arrest.
