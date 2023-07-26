Advertise With Us
Man held on $2.5 million bond after Pitt County robbery arrest

Timarcus Britt
Timarcus Britt(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Northampton County man is in the Pitt County jail on a $2.25 million bond for multiple robbery charges.

Timarcus Britt was arrested on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old from Rich Square is charged with two counts of armed robbery, second degree kidnapping, as well as other charges.

Warrants say Britt robbed a Speedway convenience store last Tuesday, getting away with cash and tobacco products with a total value of $930.

Court records say the man threatened a clerk with a semi-automatic handgun.

WITN has reached out to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office for more information on Britt’s arrest.

