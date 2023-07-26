Advertise With Us
Lenoir County Public Schools selling school building to highest bidder

Lenoir County elementary school for sale to highest bidder
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A county school district in the east is selling a property.

Bidding for the building known as Teachers Memorial School in Kinston is open until 4 p.m. this evening.

The school on Marcella Drive shut down in 2008, and last year, the school board declared it as surplus property.

There is at least one $10,000 bid for the building and it’s seven acres of land.

Not included in the sale is the Martin C. Freeman Center. The gym is now owned by the city.

An ‘upset bid’ of at least 10,550 dollars is required.

The school board can reject any submission during the bidding process.

