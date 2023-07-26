Advertise With Us
Hitchin’ a Ride: Bear cub gets some help from mom at ENC wildlife refuge

A bear cub hitches a ride on a mother bear in the Pocosin Lakes National Wildlife Refuge.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - When the terrain gets a little tough, parents know how to help the little ones and that was certainly the case for a mama bear and her cub here in the East after the little one hitched a ride.

Mike Haggerty, of Plymouth, sent a video to WITN he said he shot last Wednesday during a visit to the Pocosin Lakes National Wildlife Refuge.

Haggerty said that he had seen the bear and her little one in a field and speculated that because of how heavy the foliage was, the cub may have been having trouble navigating.

That’s when its mom helped make the journey a little easier with a lift through some of the wetter parts of the field.

The cub can be seen hopping off mama when she gets clear of the water.

Haggerty said he’s been photographing bears in ENC for 19 years now and has never seen anything like a cub riding on their mother’s back.

