Greenville police ask for help finding missing man with cognitive decline

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man who police say has cognitive decline Wednesday.

According to police, a Silver Alert is pending for 25-year-old Donovan Artis of Greenville who was last seen walking away from his home in the 2300 block of Deal Place on Monday night.

Police said Artis has intellectual delays and cognitive decline as well as a history of walking away from home and returning, sometimes several days later.

Police said he may be wearing a purple ECU jersey with the number 7 and black shorts.

If you have seen Artis or know where he is please call the Greenville Police Department (252) 329-4300.

