First Alert Weather Day: Heat Index of 100-110°F Friday and Saturday

Air temperatures will be in the mid 90s with the humidity making it feel like we are near 100 to 110°
The combination of heat and humidity will lead to dangerous conditions for those without access...
The combination of heat and humidity will lead to dangerous conditions for those without access to air conditioning or are heat sensitive.(WITN Weather)
By Russell James
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Friday and Saturday will be a First Alert Weather Day. Air temperatures are forecast to reach...
Friday and Saturday will be a First Alert Weather Day. Air temperatures are forecast to reach the mid 90s, with heat indices reach to mid to upper 100s. Along with the heat, will also bring a combination of high humidity values leading to a prolonged period of excessive heat.(Russell James)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The hottest weather in the area since the past few weeks is expected over the next couple of days. The good news is that the worst of it should only last around two days. Highs on Friday are forecast to reach the mid-90s, while Saturday may only be a couple of degrees higher, but the humidity will be slightly worse.

Those without access to air conditioning at home will want to spend the day either near the coast, where temperatures won’t be as hot, or go to any local buildings with A.C. (libraries, movie theaters, community centers, etc.). The heat will begin to decrease as rain chances increase Sunday evening, as a cool front begins to approach the area. Once the front passes through the area, the heat will begin to cool down to near average.

