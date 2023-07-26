First Alert Weather Day: Heat Index of 100-110°F Friday and Saturday
Air temperatures will be in the mid 90s with the humidity making it feel like we are near 100 to 110°
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The hottest weather in the area since the past few weeks is expected over the next couple of days. The good news is that the worst of it should only last around two days. Highs on Friday are forecast to reach the mid-90s, while Saturday may only be a couple of degrees higher, but the humidity will be slightly worse.
Those without access to air conditioning at home will want to spend the day either near the coast, where temperatures won’t be as hot, or go to any local buildings with A.C. (libraries, movie theaters, community centers, etc.). The heat will begin to decrease as rain chances increase Sunday evening, as a cool front begins to approach the area. Once the front passes through the area, the heat will begin to cool down to near average.
