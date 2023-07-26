First Alert Weather Day: Heat Index of 100-110°F Friday and Saturday

Friday and Saturday will be a First Alert Weather Day. Air temperatures are forecast to reach the mid 90s, with heat indices reach to mid to upper 100s. Along with the heat, will also bring a combination of high humidity values leading to a prolonged period of excessive heat. (Russell James)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The hottest weather in the area since the past few weeks is expected over the next couple of days. The good news is that the worst of it should only last around two days. Highs on Friday are forecast to reach the mid-90s, while Saturday may only be a couple of degrees higher, but the humidity will be slightly worse.

Those without access to air conditioning at home will want to spend the day either near the coast, where temperatures won’t be as hot, or go to any local buildings with A.C. (libraries, movie theaters, community centers, etc.). The heat will begin to decrease as rain chances increase Sunday evening, as a cool front begins to approach the area. Once the front passes through the area, the heat will begin to cool down to near average.

