FEDS: Onslow County white supremacist gang founder gets 25 years

David “DC” Milam, of Sneads Ferry, was sentenced today in federal court in New Bern.
David "DC" Milam, of Sneads Ferry, was sentenced today in federal court in New Bern.(Onslow Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The founder of a white supremacist gang ended up with 25 years in prison thanks to a guilty plea on federal drug charges.

David “DC” Milam, of Sneads Ferry, was sentenced today in federal court in New Bern.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the 39-year-old Milam was the self-proclaimed founder and leader of the Aryan Kings.

In 2018, the feds say the gang was involved in high-volume drug trafficking, assaults using machetes, witness intimidation, and shooting a gun at a law enforcement officer.

During a search of homes associated with Milam, prosecutors say they found multiple guns, white supremacist paraphernalia that included a gas mask, an American flag with swastikas glued on it, a spear with a swastika, and a notebook containing the Aryan Kings Creed.

Milam pled guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine and 100 grams or more of heroin; possession with intent to distribute a quantity of methamphetamine and heroin and possession of a firearm by a felon.

While awaiting sentencing, prosecutors say Milam was involved in a scheme to import contraband into the Pamlico County jail where he was an inmate. They said during a search of his cell, Milam punched one officer in the face while another was injured while trying to subdue him.

