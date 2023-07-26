FEDS: Onslow County white supremacist gang founder gets 25 years

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The founder of a white supremacist gang ended up with 25 years in prison thanks to a guilty plea on federal drug charges.

David “DC” Milam, of Sneads Ferry, was sentenced today in federal court in New Bern.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the 39-year-old Milam was the self-proclaimed founder and leader of the Aryan Kings.

In 2018, the feds say the gang was involved in high-volume drug trafficking, assaults using machetes, witness intimidation, and shooting a gun at a law enforcement officer.

During a search of homes associated with Milam, prosecutors say they found multiple guns, white supremacist paraphernalia that included a gas mask, an American flag with swastikas glued on it, a spear with a swastika, and a notebook containing the Aryan Kings Creed.

Milam pled guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine and 100 grams or more of heroin; possession with intent to distribute a quantity of methamphetamine and heroin and possession of a firearm by a felon.

While awaiting sentencing, prosecutors say Milam was involved in a scheme to import contraband into the Pamlico County jail where he was an inmate. They said during a search of his cell, Milam punched one officer in the face while another was injured while trying to subdue him.

