Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

ECU Foundation raffling tickets for Jeff Charles Scholarship

ECU Foundation raffling tickets for Jeff Charles Scholarship
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A university in the east is hosting an event to kickstart a scholarship for a legend that recently passed away.

The ECU Foundation is hosting a raffle that will take place to support the Jeff Charles Scholarship for the East Carolina University School of Communication.

Proceeds from the raffle tickets will go toward an effort to create an endowment for the scholarship, with a minimum amount of $25,000.

Two raffles will take place, a purple raffle and a gold raffle, each worth $5,000.

Tickets are $100 and the winners will be announced at an event hosted by U.B.E. and Pirate Radio August 15 from 6-8 p.m. in Downtown Greenville.

Participants do not have to be present in order to win.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marines were found dead in a car Sunday morning.
Three Camp Lejeune Marines found dead in Pender County
Michelle Strickland & Brittany Strickland
Grandmother & aunt charged in 6-year-old boy’s death in Lenoir County
This car had multiple windows shot out.
Man critical after Monday shooting injures two in Greenville
Crash claims life of man in Richlands
Dylan Edwards, George Lopez, and Startisha Spencer were all charged with felonious breaking and...
Three charged in Beaufort County robbery, break-in

Latest News

Crash claims life of man in Richlands
Lenoir County elementary school for sale to highest bidder
The school closed in 2008 and is being sold "as is".
Lenoir County Public Schools selling school building to highest bidder
ECU Foundation raffling tickets for Jeff Charles Scholarship
NAACP representatives scheduled to challenge state photo voter ID law