ECU Foundation raffling tickets for Jeff Charles Scholarship

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A university in the east is hosting an event to kickstart a scholarship for a legend that recently passed away.

The ECU Foundation is hosting a raffle that will take place to support the Jeff Charles Scholarship for the East Carolina University School of Communication.

Proceeds from the raffle tickets will go toward an effort to create an endowment for the scholarship, with a minimum amount of $25,000.

Two raffles will take place, a purple raffle and a gold raffle, each worth $5,000.

Tickets are $100 and the winners will be announced at an event hosted by U.B.E. and Pirate Radio August 15 from 6-8 p.m. in Downtown Greenville.

Participants do not have to be present in order to win.

