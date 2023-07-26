Craven County Deputies ask for help finding runaway teen

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies with the Craven County Sheriff’s office are asking for the public’s help in finding a teen they say ran away from home.

According to deputies, 13-year-old Korena Brinkley of Cove City was seen getting into a white car around 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday. She was wearing a yellow sweatshirt, black pants, and black and white shoes.

Deputies say they do not know what direction the car she got into went in.

Anyone who may have any information as to where Brinkley might be should contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 636-6620, Craven County Communications at (252) 633-2357, or Craven County Crime Stoppers at (252) 633-5141.

