Crash closes Highway 17 south of Jacksonville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Highway 17 was closed just south of Jacksonville in Onslow County on Wednesday after a single car accident brought down power lines.

Onslow County deputies said the accident happened before noon Wednesday when a driver had what they called a possible medical emergency while they were driving on High Hill Road.

Deputies said the driver did not stop at the stop sign at Hwy 17 and High Hill Road, crossed Hwy 17 and left the road on the other side before crashing into a power pole and overturning in the woods.

Traffic backed up as far as Sneads Ferry while crews worked to clear the power lines from the roadway before re-opening Hwy 17 around 1245 p.m.

Deputies said that the road would have to be closed again later this afternoon for final repairs to the power lines.

The driver was taken to the Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune.

Crews are working to restore power, cable, and internet to areas around the accident.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.