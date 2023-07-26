Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Crash closes Highway 17 south of Jacksonville

Crews work to restore power after a car struck a power pole in Onslow County.
Crews work to restore power after a car struck a power pole in Onslow County.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Highway 17 was closed just south of Jacksonville in Onslow County on Wednesday after a single car accident brought down power lines.

Onslow County deputies said the accident happened before noon Wednesday when a driver had what they called a possible medical emergency while they were driving on High Hill Road.

Deputies said the driver did not stop at the stop sign at Hwy 17 and High Hill Road, crossed Hwy 17 and left the road on the other side before crashing into a power pole and overturning in the woods.

Traffic backed up as far as Sneads Ferry while crews worked to clear the power lines from the roadway before re-opening Hwy 17 around 1245 p.m.

Deputies said that the road would have to be closed again later this afternoon for final repairs to the power lines.

The driver was taken to the Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune.

Crews are working to restore power, cable, and internet to areas around the accident.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marines were found dead in a car Sunday morning.
Three Camp Lejeune Marines found dead in Pender County
Michelle Strickland & Brittany Strickland
Grandmother & aunt charged in 6-year-old boy’s death in Lenoir County
This car had multiple windows shot out.
Man critical after Monday shooting injures two in Greenville
Crash claims life of man in Richlands
Dylan Edwards, George Lopez, and Startisha Spencer were all charged with felonious breaking and...
Three charged in Beaufort County robbery, break-in

Latest News

LCpl Merax Dockery, LCpl Ivan Garcia, and LCpl Tanner Kaltenberg
AUTOPSY: Camp Lejeune Marines died from carbon monoxide poisoning
Capt. Matthew Baer
Coast Guard commander in North Carolina permanently relieved
Tickets will be sold through November 11th.
Allies for Cherry Point’s Tomorrow announces Golf Cart Fundraiser
Autopsy results expected this afternoon on three Camp Lejeune Marines found dead