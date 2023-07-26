Crash claims life of man in Richlands

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Troopers say a man was killed in Richlands Tuesday when the car he was driving struck a commercial vehicle.

According to Trooper Thomas with the North Carolina Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Devin Freeman of Richlands was killed when his car ran into the rear end of a commercial vehicle shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on US 258 near Walmart in Richlands.

According to Thomas, the driver of the truck had stopped due to a blown-out tire when Freeman’s car struck it from behind.

The driver of the commercial vehicle was transported to Pender Medical Center for treatment, his condition is unknown.

