Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Crash claims life of man in Richlands

(Source: Raycom Image Bank)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Troopers say a man was killed in Richlands Tuesday when the car he was driving struck a commercial vehicle.

According to Trooper Thomas with the North Carolina Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Devin Freeman of Richlands was killed when his car ran into the rear end of a commercial vehicle shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on US 258 near Walmart in Richlands.

According to Thomas, the driver of the truck had stopped due to a blown-out tire when Freeman’s car struck it from behind.

The driver of the commercial vehicle was transported to Pender Medical Center for treatment, his condition is unknown.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother of a murder victim makes an emotion plea for information to help solve the crime.
Mom of Planet Fitness murder victim makes emotional plea for help
This car had multiple windows shot out.
Two people wounded in afternoon Greenville shooting
The Marines were found dead in a car Sunday morning.
Three Camp Lejeune Marines found dead in Pender County
Labrian Perkins, David Wilks
Two men arrested after shooting at Winterville intersection
Jonathan Frizzelle and Joshua Waters
Two arrested on drug charges in Wayne County

Latest News

Music teacher to perform at civils rights symposium
Pitt county Board of Elections moving into new office
Elizabeth City man pistol-whipped during armed robbery
Lenoir Community College instructor receives award for excellence