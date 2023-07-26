Advertise With Us
Coast Guard commander in North Carolina permanently relieved

Capt. Matthew Baer
Capt. Matthew Baer(U.S. Coast Guard)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The head of the U.S. Coast Guard in North Carolina is permanently out the door.

In a news release, the Coast Guard says it had permanently relieved Captain Matthew Baer of command.

Baer had been commander of Sector North Carolina since May 15th, 2020 and was temporarily removed on June 20th “due to a loss of confidence in his judgment and ability to fulfill his assigned duties.”

The release did not list any other reasons for the actions against Baer.

Captain Tim List has assumed command of the sector, which included 1,300 Coast Guard men and women, operating out of eight stations up and down the coast.

Baer has been temporarily reassigned to the 5th Coast Guard District headquarters in Portsmouth, Virginia.

