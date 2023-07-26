Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Body of Georgia soldier missing in Korean War identified 7 decades later

James Wilkinson, a soldier from Georgia who went missing during the Korean War, was recently...
James Wilkinson, a soldier from Georgia who went missing during the Korean War, was recently identified.(Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency)
By Hope Dean and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - It’s been about seven decades since then 19-year-old James Wilkinson was presumed dead in Korea during the Korean War. But now, his body has been identified — and his remains are coming home to Georgia.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced on Wednesday that Wilkinson, who was a first sergeant in the U.S. Army, was accounted for on Dec. 5. He was originally reported mission in action along the Naktong River in September 1950 and presumed dead in 1953, according to a statement from the accounting agency.

In 1951, the Army started to excavate remains from the area’s United Nations Military Cemetery Tanggok — including Unknown X-1588. After being inspected and declared unidentifiable, the body was re-buried with others in Honolulu, Hawaii, at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.

Then in 2018, the accounting agency dug up more than 600 bodies from the burial site in hopes of identifying them. Scientists used dental, anthropological and DNA analysis to determine that the remains are Wilkinson’s.

He will be buried in Barrow County on Sept. 16.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marines were found dead in a car Sunday morning.
Three Camp Lejeune Marines found dead in Pender County
Michelle Strickland & Brittany Strickland
Grandmother & aunt charged in 6-year-old boy’s death in Lenoir County
This car had multiple windows shot out.
Man critical after Monday shooting injures two in Greenville
Crash claims life of man in Richlands
Dylan Edwards, George Lopez, and Startisha Spencer were all charged with felonious breaking and...
Three charged in Beaufort County robbery, break-in

Latest News

This image from U.S. Senate video, introduced at the trial of Bruno Joseph Cua, shows Cua...
High school student who sat in Pence’s chair during Capitol riot is sentenced to 1 year in prison
Diamont G. Caudill, 16, was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Teen killed after being thrown from ATV towed by another ATV, troopers say
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26,...
Biden’s son Hunter pleads not guilty to 2 tax crimes after agreement with prosecutors falls through
Autopsy results expected this afternoon on three Camp Lejeune Marines found dead
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, Monday, July 24, 2023. The Jury...
Jury acquits Kevin Spacey of sexual assault charges on his birthday