Autopsy results expected this afternoon on three Camp Lejeune Marines found dead

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Pender County say they expect to learn more information today about how three Marines died on Sunday morning.

The Marines, all from the same Camp Lejeune unit, were found dead in a car shortly after 9:00 a.m. at the Speedway on U.S. 17 in Hamstead.

They have been identified as Lance Corporal Tanner Kaltenberg, 19, from Madison, Wisconsin, Lance Corporal Merax Dockery, 23, from Pottawatomie, Oklahoma, and Lance Corporal Ivan Garcia, 23, from Naples, Florida.

The three were motor vehicle operators with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group at Camp Lejeune.

Three Marines found dead in Hampstead video

The sheriff’s office said foul play is not suspected, but they are waiting for autopsy results to determine how the three men died. Deputies were called to the gas station to investigate a report of a missing person.

Sgt. Chester Ward says they expect those autopsy results to come out this afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.