Amber Alert: 10-month-old child, mother missing from Oklahoma

By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NORMAN, Okla. (Gray News) – An Amber Alert was issued in Oklahoma for a missing 10-month-old boy and his mother on Tuesday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Kamarion Lee and his mother, 23-year-old Alyssia Lee, were last seen in Norman on Friday. Police said they did not return home as expected on Sunday, according to KFOR.

The mother also is considered missing and potentially in danger.

Kamarion was described as 2 feet, 11 inches tall and approximately 25 pounds with brown hair and eyes. Alyssia Lee is 5-foot-3 and 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Norman Police Department at 405-321-1444 or call 911.

