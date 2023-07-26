Allies for Cherry Point’s Tomorrow announces Golf Cart Fundraiser

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Allies for Cherry Point’s Tomorrow is excited to announce their fundraiser in support of the Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS), Cherry Point.

The fundraiser is to help support and fund their mission to educate the community about the ways MCAS Cherry Point benefits many aspects of the community. A street-ready F-35 themed Club Car Tempo golf cart will be raffled off in the coming months. The golf cart features a rear seat, new U.S.A. brand batteries, dual USB power ports, rear storage, a front-hinged windshield, seat belts, and a LED lighting kit.

Tickets will be sold through November 11th.

For more information, visit their website here. To purchase raffle tickets or to make a donation, click here.

