Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Heat Wave Just Getting Started

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Highs were a few degrees higher than Monday and that trend continues this week. Each day we’ll get a little bit closer to the peak of our heat wave this weekend. Humidity isn’t too bad but could rise later this week leading to a heat index between 100 and 105°F. Heat advisories are possible later this week if humidity rises enough but breezy winds may keep humidity low enough to avoid them. Heat advisory or no heat advisory, stay hydrated and take care of yourself. Unlike past heat waves, rain chances look very low.

A front arrives late this weekend to drop temperatures and give us a higher chance for rain. Storms on Sunday could produce heavy rain thanks to a round of tropical moisture moving up the coast. This front isn’t expected to bring a lot of relief but will drop highs back down to 90 degrees by Tuesday.

HEAT SAFETY TIPS : Be sure to limit your time outdoors during peak heating (10 AM to 2 PM). If you have to conduct strenuous activities, please do so in the early morning or late evening. Regardless, drink plenty of fluids, take frequent breaks, and head indoors if you begin to experience any symptoms of heat exhaustion.

TROPICS : The National Hurricane Center is currently watching 3 tropical disturbances. The first one has moved west of the Lesser Antilles and has a low 10% chance of development as it stays off the coast of South America. The second area is located a few hundred miles SSE of Bermuda. That area has a 20% chance of development as it tracks slowly westward toward Florida and Georgia. Development or no development, higher rain chances are possible for those areas. The third disturbance is off the coast of Africa and carries a 20% chance of development this week.

