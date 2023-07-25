Three charged in Beaufort County robbery, break-in

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men and a woman have been arrested after a breaking and entering turned into a robbery in Beaufort County.

Dylan Edwards, 20, George Lopez, 21, and Startisha Spencer, 24, were all charged with felonious breaking and entering to terrorize or injure and common law robbery.

Edwards and Lopez are from Greenville, while Spencer lives in Washington, according to deputies.

Deputies say around 6:30 p.m. Monday they were called to a home on Whootentown Road where the victim was assaulted and his wallet taken.

The man had minor injuries and refused medical treatment, according to a news release.

About 45 minutes later, deputies and state troopers stopped a suspect vehicle on Flanders Filters Road, arresting all three.

The three were jailed on $75,000 secured bonds.

