Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Three Camp Lejeune Marines found dead in Pender County

(WECT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - The Marine Corps has identified three Marines who were found dead in a car over the weekend.

Camp Lejeune says the three men were found non-responsive shortly after 9:00 a.m. Sunday in a privately-owned car in Hampstead.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office said the car was discovered at the Speedway on U.S. 17 near Highway 210.

They have been identified as:

  • Marine Corps Lance Corporal Tanner Kaltenberg, 19, from Madison, Wisconsin. Kaltenberg was a motor vehicle operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group. He entered active duty service in May 2021.
  • Marine Corps Lance Corporal Merax Dockery, 23, from Pottawatomie, Oklahoma. Dockery was a motor vehicle operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group. He entered active duty service in June 2020.
  • Marine Corps Lance Corporal Ivan Garcia, 23, from Naples, Florida. Garcia was a motor vehicle operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group. He entered active duty service in July 2019.

The sheriff’s office said foul play is not suspected, but they are waiting for autopsy results to determine how the three men died. Deputies were called to the gas station to investigate a report of a missing person.

“My deepest sympathy and condolences are extended to the family, friends, and colleagues of Lance Cpl. Kaltenberg, Lance Cpl. Dockery and Lance Cpl. Garcia,” said Brig. Gen. Michael McWilliams, commanding general of 2nd Marine Logistics Group. “Our focus is providing the necessary resources and support to those impacted by their tragic loss as they navigate this extremely difficult time.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother of a murder victim makes an emotion plea for information to help solve the crime.
Mom of Planet Fitness murder victim makes emotional plea for help
This car had multiple windows shot out.
Two people wounded in afternoon Greenville shooting
Labrian Perkins, David Wilks
Two men arrested after shooting at Winterville intersection
Jonathan Frizzelle and Joshua Waters
Two arrested on drug charges in Wayne County
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping

Latest News

Elizabeth City man pistol-whipped during armed robbery
Dylan Edwards, George Lopez, and Startisha Spencer were all charged with felonious breaking and...
Three charged in Beaufort County robbery, break-in
Russell James WITN
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: It will be quite a toasty week for Eastern NC
Lenoir Community College Welding Instructor Justin Harvell of Goldsboro
Lenoir Community College welding instructor recognized nationwide for excellence