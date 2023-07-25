Advertise With Us
Sex offender charged with not registering Facebook accounts

Curtis McLawhorn
Curtis McLawhorn(Edgecombe Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Jul. 25, 2023
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A registered sex offender is back in jail after deputies say he didn’t let them know about his social media profiles.

Curtis McLawhorn was arrested Tuesday for failing to register his social media user names as a sex offender.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said they got a tip last week saying the Tarboro man had several Facebook accounts and whether he had to register them with the sheriff’s office.

The 49-year-old man was jailed on a $20,000 secured bond.

McLawhorn has multiple convictions for indecent liberties with a minor from Martin County and a conviction for sexual exploitation of a minor from Nash County.

