Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Sale of Hornets made official by NBA

The Board of Governors voted to approve the sale by majority owner Michael Jordan
FILE - Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan speaks to the media about hosting the NBA...
FILE - Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan speaks to the media about hosting the NBA All-Star basketball game during a news conference, Feb. 12, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C. The NBA Board of Governors has voted to approve Jordan’s sale of the Charlotte Hornets to an ownership group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday, July 23, 2023, on condition of anonymity because the sale won’t become official for at least another week.(Chuck Burton | AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The NBA Board of Governors has voted to approve Michael Jordan’s sale of the Charlotte Hornets to an ownership group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday on condition of anonymity because the sale won’t become official for at least another week.

The decision ends Jordan’s 13-year run as majority owner of the franchise. He will remain on as a minority owner.

Jordan agreed to sell the team on June 16. However, when an NBA owner decides to sell it first must be approved by the league’s Board of Governors.

Jordan’s decision to sell leaves the NBA without a Black majority owner.

Plotkin has been a minority stakeholder with the Hornets since 2019, while Schnall has been a minority owner of the Atlanta Hawks since 2015. He has been forced to sell his investment in that team.

The sale price is reportedly around $3 billion, according to ESPN.

As an owner Jordan never came close to matching his success as a player, where he won six NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls while becoming one of the game’s greatest players ever.

Charlotte went 423-600 under Jordan, the 26th-best record over that span.

The Hornets never won a playoff series in that time and haven’t been to the postseason in the past seven seasons.

The owner members of the Hornets new ownership group include artist J. Cole, Dan Sundheim, Ian Loring, country music singer-songwriter Eric Church, Chris Shumway and several local Charlotte investors, including Amy Levine Dawson and Damian Mills.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother of a murder victim makes an emotion plea for information to help solve the crime.
Mom of Planet Fitness murder victim makes emotion plea for help
Police say a 2-year-old boy from Connecticut is not expected to survive after he fell out of a...
2-year-old not expected to survive after fall from third-floor window, police say
File - An Amber Alert issued for a 1-year-old girl from Georgia was canceled Sunday. (NCMEC)
Amber Alert canceled for missing 1-year-old Georgia girl
Black Titanium lottery scratch-off game
Greenville man wins big with lottery birthday present
This car had multiple windows shot out.
Two people wounded in afternoon Greenville shooting

Latest News

Carolina Hurricanes
Hurricanes bring back DeAngelo
Chris Edwards set to take over as Director of Broadcasting for ECU Sports Properties
Chris Edwards set to follow in his late mentor's footsteps into the booth at his Alma Mater ECU
Chris Edwards New Voice of ECU
United States' Alex Morgan (13) and Savannah DeMelo (9) celebrate a goal by teammate Sophia...
Sophia Smith scores twice for US in 3-0 victory over Vietnam to open Women’s World Cup