Russell’s First Alert Forecast: It will be quite a toasty week for Eastern NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - SHORT TERM FORECAST: Shower chances this afternoon will remain low, as southwesterly breezes remain light across the region, and along the coast. A couple storms may attempt to fire up along the coast due to the typical summertime sea breeze. Further inland, the heating of the day and less humidity should allow for temperatures to quickly soar into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Heat index values for today are expected to remain between 95-100.

WEDNESDAY - SATURDAY: A strong ridge of high pressure located over the ‘Four Corners’ region of the U.S. has created a heat dome that is expected to expand across the U.S., including here in Eastern NC. Strong surface heating, limited cloud cover and light westerly breezes will create an environment, conducive for a prolific heat wave across the area. This may result in temperatures to approach the middle 90s, with upper 90s likely near I-95. The greater concern will be the overnight temperatures reaching the mid to upper 70s. Some humidity returning over weekend may cause heat indices to approach close to 105 degrees.

HEAT SAFETY TIPS : Be sure to limit your time outdoors during peak heating (10 AM to 2 PM). If you have to conduct strenuous activities, please do so in the early morning, or late evening. Regardless, drink plenty of fluids, take frequent breaks and head indoors if you begin to experience any symptoms of heat exhaustion.

TROPICS : The National Hurricane Center is currently watching 2 tropical disturbances. The first one is located a few hundred miles east of the Antilles and has a low 10% chance of development as is moves towards the Caribbean Sea. The second area is located a few hundred miles SSE of Bermuda. That areas has a 20% chance of development as it tracks slowly westward over the next 5-7 days.

