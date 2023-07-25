Rotary Club of New Bern hosts “Pigskin Preview”, serves as introduction to new coaches at Havelock and New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Rotary Club of New Bern held its “Pigskin Preview” Tuesday afternoon. Varsity football coaches and players for New Bern, Havelock, West Craven, and Pamlico County on hand to talk about the upcoming season.

New coaches named just this week at Havelock and New Bern. It served as an introduction of sorts to coach Saxby and Coach Wooten.

“I’m going to be the one up and down the sideline chest bumping, high-fiving all the kids. But I’m also going to be the one on them if things are not done correctly,” says New Bern head coach Terrance Saxby, “I’m also going to be that leader that they need to calm them down.”

“The interim tag is there but our family of coaches together, we stick together. Our players are equally invested in what we are trying to do as a football program,” says Havelock interim head coach Brent Wooten, “A lot of programs could have kind of crumbled and we didn’t. We showed up every day to work. Football at Havelock High School is important to us.”

We will have more with the kids and other programs this week. High school football season starts on Monday with practice. Games begin on August 18th in the east.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.