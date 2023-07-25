Pitt County Girls Softball League All-Stars get to 2-0 at Southeast Regional

WARNER ROBINS, GEORGIA - (WITN) - The Pitt County Girls Softball League U12 All-Stars picked up two wins in two days to open the Southeast Regional tournament. They beat Georgia on Tuesday 10-2.

They crushed Florida in their opening game 8-2 on Monday. Braelyn Johnson drove in 6 runs in their opening game.

Braelyn Johnson clears the bases to provide some insurance 💨 #LLWS pic.twitter.com/3ahxgqj863 — Little League (@LittleLeague) July 24, 2023

They are 2-0 at the Little League Softball World Series qualifying tournament. They will play next on Thursday at 1 PM against the winner of Tennessee and Virginia.

