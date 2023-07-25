Advertise With Us
Pitt County Girls Softball League All-Stars get to 2-0 at Southeast Regional

Pitt County 10, Georgia 2
Pitt County Girls Softball League U12 All-Stars to play for shot at home World Series at Southeast Regional next week
Pitt County Girls Softball League U12 All-Stars to play for shot at home World Series at Southeast Regional next week(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WARNER ROBINS, GEORGIA - (WITN) - The Pitt County Girls Softball League U12 All-Stars picked up two wins in two days to open the Southeast Regional tournament. They beat Georgia on Tuesday 10-2.

They crushed Florida in their opening game 8-2 on Monday. Braelyn Johnson drove in 6 runs in their opening game.

They are 2-0 at the Little League Softball World Series qualifying tournament. They will play next on Thursday at 1 PM against the winner of Tennessee and Virginia.

