Pitt County Girls Softball League All-Stars get to 2-0 at Southeast Regional
Pitt County 10, Georgia 2
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WARNER ROBINS, GEORGIA - (WITN) - The Pitt County Girls Softball League U12 All-Stars picked up two wins in two days to open the Southeast Regional tournament. They beat Georgia on Tuesday 10-2.
They crushed Florida in their opening game 8-2 on Monday. Braelyn Johnson drove in 6 runs in their opening game.
They are 2-0 at the Little League Softball World Series qualifying tournament. They will play next on Thursday at 1 PM against the winner of Tennessee and Virginia.
