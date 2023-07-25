Mega Millions $820 million jackpot eighth highest in U.S. history

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - One lucky player could take home a top-ten largest jackpot in the nation’s history in tonight’s drawing.

After 27 drawings with no winner, Mega Million’s jackpot has become the eighth largest jackpot in the nation’s history: $820 million. Tonight’s drawing could change that.

“Even when the jackpot isn’t won, we still see amazing prizes won all the time in North Carolina,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Friday’s two $1 million wins serve as the latest example. Tonight, North Carolina is ready to take home that jackpot.”

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

