Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Mega Millions $820 million jackpot eighth highest in U.S. history

Mega Million's $820 million jackpot
Mega Million's $820 million jackpot(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - One lucky player could take home a top-ten largest jackpot in the nation’s history in tonight’s drawing.

After 27 drawings with no winner, Mega Million’s jackpot has become the eighth largest jackpot in the nation’s history: $820 million. Tonight’s drawing could change that.

“Even when the jackpot isn’t won, we still see amazing prizes won all the time in North Carolina,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Friday’s two $1 million wins serve as the latest example. Tonight, North Carolina is ready to take home that jackpot.”

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother of a murder victim makes an emotion plea for information to help solve the crime.
Mom of Planet Fitness murder victim makes emotional plea for help
This car had multiple windows shot out.
Two people wounded in afternoon Greenville shooting
Labrian Perkins, David Wilks
Two men arrested after shooting at Winterville intersection
Jonathan Frizzelle and Joshua Waters
Two arrested on drug charges in Wayne County
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping

Latest News

Curtis McLawhorn
Sex offender charged with not registering Facebook accounts
The Marines were found dead in a car Sunday morning.
Three Camp Lejeune Marines found dead in Pender County
Three Marines found dead in Hampstead video
Welding instructor Justin Harvell was recently chosen by the Welding Equipment Manufacturers...
Lenoir Community College instructor receives award for excellence