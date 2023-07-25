Man hospitalized after Goldsboro shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man is in serious condition after being shot in Goldsboro Tuesday afternoon.

Goldsboro police say that they were sent to Maple Street Tuesday after being told someone in that area had been shot.

When they go to the 1900 block of Maple Street, police say they were told that 23-year-old Rajohn Yarborough had already been taken to ECU Health Wayne in a private car, Yarborough was later transferred to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville where police say he is in serious condition.

The Goldsboro Police Department is asking that anyone with information about this shooting contact the Investigative Services Bureau at 919-580-4241 or 919-705-6572.

