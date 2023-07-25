Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Man hospitalized after Goldsboro shooting

Goldsboro police say that they were sent to Maple Street Tuesday after being told someone in...
Goldsboro police say that they were sent to Maple Street Tuesday after being told someone in that area had been shot.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man is in serious condition after being shot in Goldsboro Tuesday afternoon.

Goldsboro police say that they were sent to Maple Street Tuesday after being told someone in that area had been shot.

When they go to the 1900 block of Maple Street, police say they were told that 23-year-old Rajohn Yarborough had already been taken to ECU Health Wayne in a private car, Yarborough was later transferred to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville where police say he is in serious condition.

The Goldsboro Police Department is asking that anyone with information about this shooting contact the Investigative Services Bureau at 919-580-4241 or 919-705-6572.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother of a murder victim makes an emotion plea for information to help solve the crime.
Mom of Planet Fitness murder victim makes emotional plea for help
This car had multiple windows shot out.
Two people wounded in afternoon Greenville shooting
Labrian Perkins, David Wilks
Two men arrested after shooting at Winterville intersection
Jonathan Frizzelle and Joshua Waters
Two arrested on drug charges in Wayne County
The Marines were found dead in a car Sunday morning.
Three Camp Lejeune Marines found dead in Pender County

Latest News

Michelle Strickland & Brittany Strickland
Grandmother & aunt charged in 6-year-old boy’s death in Lenoir County
Three charged in Beaufort County robbery, break-in
This car had multiple windows shot out.
Man critical after Monday shooting injures two in Greenville
Curtis McLawhorn
Sex offender charged with not registering Facebook accounts