Man critical after Monday shooting injures two in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One of two men wounded yesterday afternoon in Greenville remains in critical condition.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on Best Road.

Best Road is off of B’s Barbeque Road.

Officers say they found a man who had been shot while the second victim ended up at ECU Health Medical Center by private vehicle.

A car in the apartment parking lot had multiple windows shot out.

This afternoon, police say Nazir Scott, 18, was in critical condition at ECU Health Medical Center, while Khailel Staton, also 18, was treated and released from the hospital.

Police believe it was a targeted shooting but haven’t released any information yet on any suspects.

