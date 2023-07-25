Lenoir Community College welding instructor recognized nationwide for excellence

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A welding instructor in the East is being recognized for his excellent work nationwide.

Lenoir Community College instructor Justin Harvell was selected by the Welding Equipment Manufacturers Committee as the recipient of the 2023 Excellence in Welding Award in the education category. He was chosen from all candidates in the country.

The college reports Harvell has taught for the last 10 years in the Greene County Center and was recognized for the LCC Excellence in Teaching award in 2021.

“We are so proud of Justin and what he brings to the classroom for our students,” says LCC President Dr. Rusty Hunt. “Justin is an innovator in the classroom and engages his students to make the classroom experience enjoyable and educational. He is well deserving of this recognition, and we are very fortunate to have him at LCC.”

His award will be presented at the committee’s annual luncheon in September.

