Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Lenoir Community College welding instructor recognized nationwide for excellence

Lenoir Community College Welding Instructor Justin Harvell of Goldsboro
Lenoir Community College Welding Instructor Justin Harvell of Goldsboro(Lenoir Community College)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A welding instructor in the East is being recognized for his excellent work nationwide.

Lenoir Community College instructor Justin Harvell was selected by the Welding Equipment Manufacturers Committee as the recipient of the 2023 Excellence in Welding Award in the education category. He was chosen from all candidates in the country.

The college reports Harvell has taught for the last 10 years in the Greene County Center and was recognized for the LCC Excellence in Teaching award in 2021.

“We are so proud of Justin and what he brings to the classroom for our students,” says LCC President Dr. Rusty Hunt. “Justin is an innovator in the classroom and engages his students to make the classroom experience enjoyable and educational. He is well deserving of this recognition, and we are very fortunate to have him at LCC.”

His award will be presented at the committee’s annual luncheon in September.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother of a murder victim makes an emotion plea for information to help solve the crime.
Mom of Planet Fitness murder victim makes emotional plea for help
This car had multiple windows shot out.
Two people wounded in afternoon Greenville shooting
Labrian Perkins, David Wilks
Two men arrested after shooting at Winterville intersection
Jonathan Frizzelle and Joshua Waters
Two arrested on drug charges in Wayne County
UPS teamsters and workers hold a rally, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Atlanta, as a national strike...
A UPS strike could be just around the corner. Here’s what you need to know

Latest News

Russell James WITN
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: It will be quite a toasty week for Eastern NC
Charles M. Ingram announced his campaign to seek the Democratic nomination for North Carolina...
Duplin County lawyer announces campaign for state attorney general
Labrian Perkins, David Wilks
Two men arrested after shooting at Winterville intersection
First Alert Forecast July 25th, 2023