Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Lenoir Community College instructor receives award for excellence

Welding instructor Justin Harvell was recently chosen by the Welding Equipment Manufacturers...
Welding instructor Justin Harvell was recently chosen by the Welding Equipment Manufacturers Committee as the recipient of the 2023 Excellence in Welding Award in the Educator category(Lenoir Community College)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An instructor at Lenoir Community College was honored with an award of excellence recently.

According to the college, welding instructor Justin Harvell of Goldsboro was recently chosen by the Welding Equipment Manufacturers Committee as the recipient of the 2023 Excellence in Welding Award in the Educator category, a distinction that is only awarded to one individual across the country annually.

“We are so proud of Justin and what he brings to the classroom for our students,” says LCC President Dr. Rusty Hunt. “Justin is an innovator in the classroom and engages his students to make the classroom experience enjoyable and educational. He is well deserving of this recognition, and we are very fortunate to have him at LCC.”

Harvell has been with the college for 10 years and teaches welding at the Greene County Center. He received the Lenoir Community College Excellence in Teaching Award in 2021.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother of a murder victim makes an emotion plea for information to help solve the crime.
Mom of Planet Fitness murder victim makes emotional plea for help
This car had multiple windows shot out.
Two people wounded in afternoon Greenville shooting
Labrian Perkins, David Wilks
Two men arrested after shooting at Winterville intersection
Jonathan Frizzelle and Joshua Waters
Two arrested on drug charges in Wayne County
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping

Latest News

The Marines were found dead in a car Sunday morning.
Three Camp Lejeune Marines found dead in Pender County
Three Marines found dead in Hampstead video
Three Camp Lejeune Marines found dead in Pender County
Elizabeth City man pistol-whipped during armed robbery