Lenoir Community College instructor receives award for excellence

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An instructor at Lenoir Community College was honored with an award of excellence recently.

According to the college, welding instructor Justin Harvell of Goldsboro was recently chosen by the Welding Equipment Manufacturers Committee as the recipient of the 2023 Excellence in Welding Award in the Educator category, a distinction that is only awarded to one individual across the country annually.

“We are so proud of Justin and what he brings to the classroom for our students,” says LCC President Dr. Rusty Hunt. “Justin is an innovator in the classroom and engages his students to make the classroom experience enjoyable and educational. He is well deserving of this recognition, and we are very fortunate to have him at LCC.”

Harvell has been with the college for 10 years and teaches welding at the Greene County Center. He received the Lenoir Community College Excellence in Teaching Award in 2021.

