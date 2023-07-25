Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

At least 3 US cities listed in the top 10 most polluted in the world

FILE - The Willis Tower (formerly Sears Tower) is pictured in downtown Chicago, where the air...
FILE - The Willis Tower (formerly Sears Tower) is pictured in downtown Chicago, where the air quality was categorized "unhealthy" by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, on June 27, 2023. Fine particle pollution caused by smoke from Canada’s wildfires has affected air quality this summer. (AP Photo/Claire Savage, file)(AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Smoke from the ongoing wildfires burning across Canada has led to at least three major cities in the U.S. being listed in the top ten most polluted in the world.

According to IQAir, Chicago is ranked sixth, Minneapolis is ranked ninth and Detroit is ranked tenth.

The air quality in Chicago is listed as “unhealthy for sensitive groups” while the air quality in Minneapolis and Detroit are listed as “moderate.”

The National Weather Service has issued air quality alerts for Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin and portions of Illinois and Indiana because of smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother of a murder victim makes an emotion plea for information to help solve the crime.
Mom of Planet Fitness murder victim makes emotional plea for help
This car had multiple windows shot out.
Two people wounded in afternoon Greenville shooting
Labrian Perkins, David Wilks
Two men arrested after shooting at Winterville intersection
Jonathan Frizzelle and Joshua Waters
Two arrested on drug charges in Wayne County
UPS teamsters and workers hold a rally, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Atlanta, as a national strike...
A UPS strike could be just around the corner. Here’s what you need to know

Latest News

FILE - A U.S. MQ-9 drone is on display during an air show at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan,...
Russian fighter jet fired flares at US drone over Syria and damaged it, US military says
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Family...
DeSantis is in a car accident on his way to Tennessee presidential campaign events but isn’t injured
FILE - A police 911 call center is pictured on May 3, 2019, in Dallas. Emergency call center...
911 workers say centers are understaffed, struggling to hire and plagued by burnout
Charles M. Ingram announced his campaign to seek the Democratic nomination for North Carolina...
Duplin County lawyer announces campaign for state attorney general
Labrian Perkins, David Wilks
Two men arrested after shooting at Winterville intersection