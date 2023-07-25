Greenville’s Portertown Road roundabout finally gets long-awaited face lift

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -It’s been a long time coming for Portertown Road roundabout drivers in Greenville but don’t worry, you’ll soon be cruising with no bumps in the road.

State Representative Tim Reeder believes it’s long overdue. “Having a smooth road to drive on really makes life easier,” Reeder said.

Major road improvements are being done at the roundabout after months of potholes and low spots. NCDOT Pitt County Maintenance Engineer Stanley Harrell feels it’ll be a relief for people.

“We get a lot of complaints about this,” Harrell said.

Harrell says those complaints have come in by the day. Some have gone as far as making a social media page to voice concerns about the road conditions.

NCDOT waited until summer to fix the issues, but Harrell says they wanted to start sooner due to a natural underground spring.

“It is causing premature failure to the asphalt so we put in a sub-drain to get the water to go over to our drainage system and drain out,” Harrell said.

Harrell hopes the improvements will resolve things. If not, drivers like Reeder will make sure NCDOT hears about it.

“We’ll have to keep a close eye on it since I drive by there regularly,” Reeder said. “If it’s not, I’ll call back DOT.”

Workers are repaving some of the roundabouts’ asphalt. Harrell says NCDOT hopes it’ll stay in solid condition until the Fire Tower Road project starts in a few years.

Harrell also says they plan to have the pavement finished by early Tuesday morning.

