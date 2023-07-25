Advertise With Us
Grandmother & aunt charged in 6-year-old boy’s death in Lenoir County

Michelle Strickland & Brittany Strickland
Michelle Strickland & Brittany Strickland(Lenoir Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The grandmother and an aunt of a child who died last year in Lenoir County after being exposed to drugs are now facing charges.

Brittany Strickland, 32, was charged with felony child abuse, while Michelle Strickland, 50, was charged with accessory after the fact following the death of the 6-year-old boy in Deep Run on November 26th.

Lenoir County deputies say the youngster, identified as Stetson Strickland, tested positive for drugs and died when the family was visiting over the Thanksgiving holiday from Jackson County. He was a student at East Elementary School in Bryson City.

The boy’s father, Glenn Strickland, was charged with second degree murder. In May, Strickland pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and is serving a 13-month sentence.

Glenn Strickland
Glenn Strickland(Lenoir County Sheriff's Office)

Both women were arrested Friday in Jackson County. Brittany Strickland was transferred to Lenoir County, while Michelle Strickland was released on bond in Jackson County.

